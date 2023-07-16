The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with South Korea for the victims of the floods caused by heavy rains, which killed and injured a number of people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Republic of South Korea and its friendly people, as well as to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
