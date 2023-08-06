The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the victims of the train accident that occurred in the Nawab Shah district of Sindh province, killing and injuring dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the friendly Pakistani people, and the families of the victims in this painful affliction, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.