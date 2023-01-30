The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the victims of the earthquake that struck a mountainous area in the northwest of the country, resulting in a number of casualties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighboring people, as well as to the families and families of the victims in this painful affliction, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.