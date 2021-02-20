The UAE has expressed its grave concern about the deteriorating situation in the Somali capital, “Mogadishu”, as a result of resorting to violence and the use of excessive force against civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called on the interim government and all parties to show the highest levels of restraint to achieve Somalia’s aspirations to build a secure and stable future that accommodates all.

The UAE affirmed its support for all international efforts and initiatives to conduct transparent and fair elections on the specified date, and called on all Somali parties to join hands to confront the threat of terrorism and extremism.

The UAE expressed its hope that stability would prevail in the Somali Republic, in a way that preserves its national sovereignty and fulfills the aspirations of its brotherly people.