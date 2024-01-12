The UAE expressed its deep concern about the repercussions of the attacks on maritime navigation in the Bab al-Mandab region and the Red Sea, which represent an unacceptable threat to global trade, the security of the region, and international interests.
In this context, the UAE stressed the importance of preserving the security of the region and the interests of its countries and peoples, within the frameworks of international laws and norms.
