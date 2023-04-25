The UAE worked to provide all hosting and care services for 19 different nationalities during their evacuation to the city of Port Sudan and their presence there, and the UAE will host them on its territory before transferring them to their countries.

And the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, “As part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and its commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity, the country evacuated its citizens and nationals of a number of countries from Sudan, in continuation of its humanitarian approach based on providing protection for civilians, and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.” She puts patients, children, the elderly and women as her top priority in this regard.”

The ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to work with its partners and the international community to achieve everything that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan.