An evacuation plane carrying 176 nationals of seven countries and a number of international media workers arrived in the UAE, coming from Sudan, which has been witnessing clashes since the middle of last month.

The plane carries the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women, as the UAE has placed them at the top of its priorities, hosting them on its lands and providing them with all services before transporting them to their countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed the success of the evacuation operation carried out by the UAE as part of its humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity, and in continuation of its humanitarian approach based on providing protection for civilians and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.

The ministry indicated the UAE’s commitment to work with its partners and the international community to achieve everything that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan.

The UAE continues to provide all hosting services for nationals during their evacuation to the city of Port Sudan and their presence there. Yesterday, Friday, it also sent two relief planes, the first, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, carrying 30 tons of urgent medical supplies and supplies, and the second carrying 30 tons of food and relief supplies.