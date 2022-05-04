The decentralized virtual world of gaming The Sandboxa subsidiary of Animoca Brands, and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) announced the acquisition by VARA of a plot of land in the game. VARA is the first virtual goods regulator to establish an official presence in the metaverse and will build its MetaHQ headquarters in The Sandbox to reflect the UAE’s commitment to the new economy and Web ecosystems3. MetaHQ will provide a hub for Virtual Goods and Services Providers (VASPs), industry leaders and international regulators to come together and develop their projects in an integrated way. VARA will also communicate the agreements considered for commercial licenses that see The Sandbox as a potential platform to collaborate with to establish a presence in the metaverse. The new partnership also pays The Sandbox the first metaverse with the presence of a regulatory headquarters. VARA joins over 200 existing partnerships including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO and CryptoKitties .

“We are excited to participate in the initiative of Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), which affirmed the need to be at the forefront of innovation by becoming the first regulatory body in the open metaverse,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “The Sandbox aims to provide a creative and responsible platform for allow anyone, be it an artist, a creator, a company or an investor, to truly own their IP and monetize their assets in a decentralized virtual world. Our priority is to provide an open stage for talent at the heart of the future society, bringing together entertainment, media, video games, fashion, technology, finance and more. Dubai’s VARA MetaHQ is an important signal from the global virtual assets sector that the UAE is ready to play an important role in supporting its secure growth. We are proud to be the first metaverse platform chosen by Dubai, bringing together government and businesses to experience together the possibilities offered by the Web3 in an attempt to create a new sustainable economy “.