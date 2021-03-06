The UAE entered the Guinness Book of Records with the largest medal in the world bearing the name of the Knights, and the weight of the medal exceeds 68.5 kilograms, with an area of ​​2.56 square meters, its length is 160 cm, width is 160 cm, and a depth of 7.4 cm.

This comes through a personal initiative that constitutes a historical legacy of positive citizenship by His Excellency Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi, the owner of the initiative, who used in its manufacture various materials according to the laws and requirements of the Guinness Group of Records, including “stainless steel” metal coated with pure gold, decorated with an engraving of the Musketeers logo, with an external strip 4 meters long.

His Excellency Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi confirms his pride in this achievement, which was recorded in the Guinness Book of Records, to reflect the capabilities and capabilities of the Emirati people in achieving achievements and entering the ranks of pioneers in a way that strengthens the soft powers of the state among all nations, and establishes its position in the indicators of leadership as a citizen of excellence and creativity “.

He explained that he established the Al-Fursan team since 2008, which initially included 13 individuals, and continued to develop in quantity and quality until its number reached 48 athletes participating in various local and international sporting events and activities, to highlight the efforts of positive citizenship and its contribution to promoting shared values ​​between athletes and people who practice Sports locally and internationally.

He drew attention to the team’s most prominent participation in the 72-kilometer Wadi Beih International Marathon in 2014 and 2015, to show its fitness and challenge capabilities. Running, long walks, cycling and mountain climbing, the Zayed Charity Marathon in New York, and a number of sporting activities in various Australian states over a period of three years from / 2015 to 2018 /.

Regarding the justifications for the initiative, he says: “It focuses on contributing to highlighting the efforts of positive citizenship in contributing to the achievement of achievements that embody the personal and human experience, and employing individual efforts in returning the favor to the homeland as it is a duty for everyone, and an expression of loyalty to the wise leadership.

He continued: “This achievement enhances the culture of initiatives according to technical standards and principles, which are based on the evaluation of any achievement and work in order to enter the” Guinness World Records “in a way that reflects the civilized face of the UAE, and the number of opportunities available to the people of the country in creativity and innovation.

He added, “This initiative is in line with the state’s efforts to enhance the level of health education among members of society, and to motivate them to practice sports and enhance the quality of life.”