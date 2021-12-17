The UAE has enhanced the level of protection and development of the Arabic language with a set of practical initiatives and programs, which have restored the Arabic language its deserved place among the languages ​​of the world and proved its ability to keep pace with the waves of modernization in the current era.

The country celebrates the International Day of the Arabic Language, which falls on December 18 of each year, and it has in its record a march full of achievements that have contributed to the preservation of the Arabic language and its real advancement at various levels and the consolidation of its position in the local community and on a global scale.

The vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his concern for the Arabic language constitute the essence of the initiatives and unremitting efforts made by the UAE for a long time to preserve the Arabic language. and protect it.

The Charter of the Arabic Language, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in April 2012, is a milestone in the UAE’s march and efforts to protect the Arabic language due to the package of valuable and practical initiatives that it included, with the aim of enhancing the presence of « The language of adversity” in all areas of life.

In 2012, His Highness also announced the establishment of the Advisory Council for the Arabic Language. His Highness also launched a package of motivational initiatives to enhance the status of the Arabic language, including the establishment of the Arabic Language Teaching Modernization Committee, which consists of educators and academic experts who present proposals for new educational methods for Arabic language curricula, and the launch of the Muhammed Dictionary. Bin Rashid for the Contemporary Arabic Language, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Award for the Arabic Language, the Arab Reading Challenge initiative, the “Bil Arabi” label initiative, and others.

The initiatives also included the establishment of a translation college within the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid College for Media at the American University in Dubai, and the establishment of an institute for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

In an unprecedented achievement, the “Madrasa” digital educational platform, which is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum global initiatives within the education axis, announced the completion of 1,000 video lessons of the Arabic language, achieving 14 million views within a year of its pledge to provide qualitative content within the reach of Arab students before the end of 2020. .

“Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language”

The International Day of the Arabic Language this year coincides with the launch of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the first 17 volumes of the “Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language”, which is the major linguistic project sponsored by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and dates for the first time The vocabulary of the language of Daad and the transformations of its use over the past 17 centuries.

A website and smart application have been dedicated to the historical dictionary of the Arabic language, in which each researcher can see what has been accomplished in this dictionary, and search for the words and texts he wants.



