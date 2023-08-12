Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The UAE is joining the countries of the world in their celebration of International Youth Day, today, Saturday (August 12), in affirmation of its pivotal role in supporting and empowering youth, developing their skills, upgrading their creative tools, and activating their role in building a sustainable, environmentally and climate-friendly world.

The celebration of the International Youth Day this year highlights the importance of developing youth skills suitable for the green economy in achieving a sustainable world, amid the transition to a green economy, as the transition towards an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly world has become by focusing on a low-carbon economy and energy efficiency. The use of natural resources is critical not only to responding to the global climate crisis, but also to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Encouraging innovation

The UAE’s participation in the celebration is an inevitable result of its pioneering and pioneering role in the world in accelerating the process of transformation towards a green economy and promoting the sustainability agenda, by focusing on several axes, such as energy, finance, food security, carbon emissions reduction, youth and innovation, environmental and social practices, corporate governance and new technologies. And smart, and mobilize global efforts to enhance climate action and meet the challenges of sustainability, in addition to its support for global efforts aimed at adopting innovative green solutions and encouraging innovation to support sustainable development, as well as achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability and drawing features of a sustainable future, capable of transforming challenges into opportunities compatible with With the provisions of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the year 2030.

Various events

The UAE participates in the celebration by launching many activities in various regions of the country, such as expanded panel discussions, dialogue sessions, workshops, and open meetings for young people with a number of pioneers with a footprint in the environmental and climate field and a number of influential personalities to talk about their experience in protecting the environment, in addition to youth sessions to discuss The most important topics of concern to them, their aspirations and challenges, the exchange of ideas and future visions, and the coming up with practical solutions, innovative and effective ideas and policies to reduce the challenges of climate change, and the transition towards a green economy to build a sustainable environmental world.

The UAE is one of the countries that excels in empowering youth and enhancing their presence, especially in the circle of decision-makers, and this is evidenced by the inclusion of the UAE government in its cadre during the period from February 2016 to February 2023, the youngest minister in the world upon her appointment, which is Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister State for Youth Affairs, followed by the appointment of His Excellency Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi as Minister of Culture and Youth, which is an indication of the government’s confidence in youth, as the wise leadership of the country believes that youth are the cornerstone of the development of nations and the building of civilizations, and that sustainable development cannot be achieved without taking into account the importance of Involve them in decision-making and give them full support to achieve achievements locally and globally.

Although the world also spoke with passion and seriousness about the urgent need to protect the planet from the global climate change crisis, which also poses a tremendous challenge to humanity, the UAE has faced this need with a real and clear will, by focusing on young people as they are the basic group for shaping a culture of environmental awareness and achieving sustainability among individuals. the society.

relentless efforts

The country’s vision and tireless efforts are embodied in building a sustainable and climate-friendly environment, by focusing on developing youth environmental skills, which is one of the most important foundations that help protect and preserve the environment for future generations. One of the most important factors affecting the formation of these skills is their involvement in environmental discussion sessions. It is the main factor that contributes to shaping youth culture, by reflecting these concepts in their daily behaviors, thus contributing to spreading environmental awareness and achieving sustainability.

The occasion is an opportunity to shed light on the UAE’s world-leading experience in the field of youth empowerment, as plans and strategies have been developed to develop youth capabilities and qualify them to benefit from their energies in various fields, in addition to more than 600 young men and women currently occupying leadership positions in various federal government agencies. This indicates the UAE’s leadership in empowering youth and enhancing their active participation in all development paths of the country.

leadership spirit

To activate youth participation and enhance their spirit of leadership, the UAE has taken a number of steps over the past years, foremost of which is the establishment of the Emirates Youth Council in 2016, the establishment of the Federal Youth Authority in 2018, the launch of the National Youth Strategy, and the issuance of a decision obligating the participation of members of the Emirati youth category in The boards of directors of government agencies, institutions and companies in 2019, and the selection of 33 young applicants for membership in the boards of directors of federal agencies in 2020, and many other achievements.

regional centre

The UAE’s interest in youth was not limited to the local side, but rather extended to the Arab level. In 2017, during the World Government Summit, the UAE announced the launch of the Arab Youth Center, which represents a regional center for youth in the country and helps develop their capabilities and supports innovation and creativity in the Arab world. It also created during the current year 2023 the role of the “Climate Pioneer for Youth”, for the first time in the history of the Conference of the Parties since its inception, placing youth at the heart of the event and presenting the Emirati model that enables them to lead climate action to the world.

A pivotal role

Given the belief of the wise leadership of the UAE that youth have a pivotal role in global climate action, it has directed that the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which will be hosted by the country from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai Expo City, provides spaces and opportunities to communicate the voices of youth in climate action and present their innovative visions from new angles. To find solutions to confront climate change, which poses a multifaceted challenge to humanity, before, during and after its convening, as all youth voices will be heard in the conference that welcomes everyone from the land of the Emirates.

Accelerated pace

Despite the economic advantages and high levels of well-being provided by development, which accelerated its pace worldwide in the last decades of the twentieth century, it produced many negative effects that were reflected in the emergence and exacerbation of many environmental problems such as climate change, pollution, and loss of diversity. Biological, resource depletion.

The adoption of the green economy concept came to be an important tool for controlling economic growth and directing it towards sustainability, by giving the environmental dimension a greater degree of attention in economic development policies. The UAE adopted this approach in 2012 through the Emirates Green Development Strategy, which aims to transform the national economy into A green, low-carbon economy based primarily on modern technologies, knowledge and innovation.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, is working on implementing the national programs specified in the National Green Agenda 2015-2030, which was approved by the Council of Ministers in 2015 as a roadmap for achieving the objectives of the Emirates Green Development Strategy, and identifying and monitoring the progress of projects that are being implemented under those programs.