Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council participated remotely in the meeting of the Third Permanent Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, as part of the agenda of the 142nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The meeting discussed the general topic on “Overcoming the epidemic today and building a better tomorrow: the role of parliaments.” The meeting was divided into two sessions, the first on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the state of democracy and human rights, and the second on the impact of the pandemic on parliaments. The meeting was attended by members of the Division’s group in the Federation, Ali Jassim, and Dr. Moza bin Hamror Al Ameri, who emphasized in an intervention the importance of health, as a basic human right, and that ensuring this right has become more urgent than ever, and that this crisis requires parliamentarians and governments to double responsibilities to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on democracy and human rights One of the most important steps in recovering from this crisis is the fair, comprehensive and affordable distribution of vaccines around the world. Al-Amiri indicated that there is a large gap between developing and developed countries in their ability to obtain vaccinations, which threatens the principle that everyone has equal rights in dignity, health and benefit from scientific progress, stressing the importance of doubling efforts at the international level to accelerate the arrival of vaccines to all countries, and extend a hand Help to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. She affirmed the UAE’s commitment to its global humanitarian mission and its effective efforts in cooperation with the World Health Organization, as it provided aid to 128 countries around the world in terms of medicines, supplies and medical equipment, and contributed more than 1,742 tons of urgent aid, and supported more than 1.7 million workers in the field of medical care around the world. , In addition to its efforts at the national level by providing the Covid-19 vaccine free of charge to all citizens and residents.