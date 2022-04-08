Tel Aviv (Union)

Yesterday, Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian who killed two people in Tel Aviv, late yesterday evening, after a chase that lasted for hours throughout the city.

The UAE embassy said, in a tweet on its official account on Twitter: “The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in the Dizengoff Center, and offers its condolences to the families of the victims of this horrific act, and also wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured.” For its part, Bahrain yesterday condemned the attack, describing it as a terrorist operation, and offered condolences to the families of the victims and the Israeli government. The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that it affirmed “the Kingdom of Bahrain’s firm position rejecting all forms of terrorism and violence, regardless of its motives and justifications.”