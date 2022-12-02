The UAE Embassy in the United Kingdom held a grand reception at the famous Natural History Museum in South Kingston, London, to celebrate the country’s 51st Federation Day, in the presence of more than 500 dignitaries from the country, the United Kingdom and various countries of the world.

The ceremony was attended by UK Secretary of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations, Lord Ahmed of Wimbledon, along with a group of prominent political, cultural and diplomatic figures.

During the ceremony, the UAE’s achievements were highlighted, and the ceremony honored the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” during whose presidency the state was distinguished by achieving more growth and prosperity for its people, and “may God have mercy on him” remained firmly committed throughout his life. protecting the natural environment.

The UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, opened the reception with a speech in which he addressed the country’s achievements, praising the deep friendship between the UAE and the United Kingdom since 1971.

Belhoul said: “The year 2022 was marked by more achievements for the UAE, including the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai, which was visited by millions from all over the world, and paved the way for hosting world leaders at the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next year.” “.

He added: “Under the directives and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, our country continues to prosper.. In my capacity as the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, I am proud of the important progress made by the partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. This year we celebrate the anniversary The first annual establishment of the “Partnership for the Future” between the two countries, which comes within the means of strengthening relations between them and facing common challenges, such as climate change and enhancing prosperity and security for the people of the two countries. In addition to enhancing the horizons of knowledge exchange between the two parties. I am confident that our partnership will achieve more prosperity in framework of the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to continuously support it.

For his part, Lord Ahmed said: “The UAE has had a significant and clear impact on the world since its founding 51 years ago, as the tremendous and amazing economic development contributed to transforming it into an important commercial and investment center, and into a global center for culture, sports and international travel.”

He added: “The UAE and the UK are working to build a ‘partnership for the future’ on solid foundations supported by the two countries’ agreements in the fields of defense and security and the important economic cooperation between them. The UAE’s membership in the UN Security Council and its hosting of the COP28 Conference of the States Parties is an opportunity to deepen Joint work on very important global issues, as the United Kingdom is ready to work with the UAE to promote health and prosperity in all parts of the world, based on the great responsibility imposed by hosting the COP 28 conference.

The reception was sponsored by five Emirati entities, which are distinguished by their close historical relations with the United Kingdom, namely Mubadala Investment Company, Masdar, DP World, Emirates NBD Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Ahmed Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Mubadala Office in London, said: “We are proud to sponsor the celebration of the country’s Union Day in the United Kingdom. The UAE has established a solid partnership with the United Kingdom to strengthen strategic, commercial and cultural relations between the two parties. Mubadala, which recently opened an office in the United Kingdom, works With various partners to identify strategic opportunities in various innovative sectors that provide jobs, support national research, develop capabilities and promote economic growth in both countries.

For his part, CEO of Masdar, Mohammed Jamil Al Ramahi, said: “As the UAE celebrates its 51st Union Day, Masdar remembers the events of the past year full of achievements, which would not have been possible without the continuous support of the country’s leadership. Masdar announced We have announced many projects and cooperation agreements, such as the acquisition of Arlington Energy in the UK, with a set of important plans in place to conclude more deals. We believe that celebrating this occasion with our partners in the UK is the best way to pay tribute to the growing and long-term partnership that unites us with the UK in the field of sustainability.