The UAE Embassy in The Hague confirmed that the irresponsible statements made by Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders, in which he incites the displacement of the Palestinian people towards Jordan, constitute interference in the internal affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and is rejected and condemned.

She said in a statement: The UAE stands in absolute solidarity with brotherly Jordan and stresses the importance of respecting its sovereignty. It also rejects any denial of the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and their right to their independent state.