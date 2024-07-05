The UAE Embassy in Rome called on citizens in the Italian Republic to exercise caution due to the volcanic eruption on the island of Stromboli and the city of Catania.
The embassy called on citizens to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities, and to contact in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.
