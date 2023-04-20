The UAE Ambassador to the Republic of France, Hind Al Otaiba, held an Iftar banquet under the title “Dialogue between Religions”, in the presence of guests from all political, economic and cultural fields, in addition to representatives of the various religious communities present in France, including the Islamic, Christian and Jewish communities.

The breakfast, which was attended by a number of senior officials and personalities, including Anne-Marie Descott, Secretary General of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, comes within the framework of the opening of the Abrahamic Family House, which is based on solid foundations, the most important of which is the promotion of interfaith dialogue, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, which coincided with This year, with the Christian and Jewish Easter holidays, as well as within the seventh session of the “Maglon” activities launched by the embassy, ​​which includes the gathering of prominent personalities from the UAE and France, to talk about the main files of common interest, and move forward in strengthening Emirati-French relations.

On this occasion, Hind Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of France, said: “I was pleased with the presence of guests from all religious denominations and cultures at this banquet, which reflects the principles of openness and tolerance, which are the deeply rooted values ​​of the UAE society, which are embodied in the Abrahamic family home.”

Al-Otaiba added, “In our current era, and in light of the challenges facing our societies, dialogue and understanding are of great importance.” She concluded by saying, “The Abrahamic Family House reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting tolerance, peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding, strengthening bridges of communication and dialogue, and achieving common benefits in a way that contributes to stability and prosperity regionally and internationally.”

For his part, the project manager of the Abrahamic Family House Center, Abdullah Al-Shehhi, gave a presentation in which he shed light on this edifice, which represents a symbol of the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence that characterize the UAE and reflects the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul in peace), while His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” continues to support this path by promoting the values ​​of peace and coexistence.

Al-Shehhi added, “We are grateful to the UAE Embassy in Paris for organizing this important event, which reflects the principles of human brotherhood and is a vivid example of the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence established in the country embodied in the Abrahamic family home.”