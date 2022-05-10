Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
The UAE Embassy in New Delhi called on the citizens of the country to be vigilant as Cyclone Asani approaches Orissa and Andhra Pradesh.
The embassy said, through its official account on Twitter: “The UAE embassy in New Delhi calls on the citizens of the country to exercise caution with the approach of Cyclone Asani, from Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and West Bengal, as of tomorrow, Wednesday, corresponding to May 11, 2022 – to May 13, 2022, which is expected to last for 3 days.
The embassy stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the Indian authorities and to communicate with the embassy in emergency cases on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register with the Wajudi service.
