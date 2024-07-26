The UAE Embassy in London has called on Emirati citizens in the United Kingdom to take precautions and avoid crowded areas in some cities.

The embassy advised citizens to stay in contact with the embassy, ​​and to call the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444 in case of emergency, while following the social media accounts of the embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The embassy also called on citizens to register in the “Tawajudi” service so that it can provide appropriate consular services.