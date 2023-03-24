The UAE Embassy in Costa Rica, in cooperation with the Attaché for Education and Technology Sciences in Washington, launched a training program for UAE students on scholarships in the United States of America. with the world.

The UAE Ambassador to Costa Rica, Rawda Mohammed Al-Otaiba, explained that the training program aims to hone the skills and develop the capabilities of UAE nationals on scholarship abroad in the field of diplomatic work.

She indicated that the embassy received, with the launch of the program, the student Mansour Al-Hammadi, who received practical training on the requirements of diplomatic work and was acquainted with the goals of Emirati diplomacy related to serving the country’s national goals, and spreading the UAE’s message, a message of peace, tolerance and hope to the whole world.

She said the program would host one or two students each month.

She thanked the UAE Embassy in the United States of America and the Attaché for Education and Technology Sciences in Washington for cooperating with the UAE Embassy in Costa Rica to implement this training programme.

