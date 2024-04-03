The UAE Embassy in the Arab Republic of Egypt organized a group breakfast for orphan girls inside the Lamsa Amal Social Foundation in Giza Governorate. This initiative comes within the framework of the cultural initiatives of the UAE Embassy in Cairo for the year 2024, and its commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy through various sectors in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The group breakfast was attended, in addition to the orphan girls, by a number of diplomats and staff of the mission, UAE students studying in Egypt, in addition to officials from charitable societies, and a number of public figures. Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League, appreciated the efforts of the Touch of Hope Social Foundation in providing an ideal model for orphan care, which qualified it to win the “Hope Makers” award this year in the United Arab Emirates.

Ambassador Al Kaabi expressed her happiness with what this social institution is doing in providing distinguished care for these girls, stressing the importance of the charitable and humanitarian work that was established in the UAE by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”