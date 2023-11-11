Nicosia (WAM)

The UAE Embassy in Nicosia, in cooperation with the National Library of Cyprus, organized an initiative to enhance cooperation in the cultural field between the national libraries of the two countries. Mohammed Saif Al Shehhi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus, stressed the close relations between the UAE and Cyprus in various fields, especially in the cultural field, expressing his hope for more cooperation and joint coordination in this regard. He added that the book exchange initiative between national libraries In the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus, cultural relations between the peoples of the two friendly countries were strengthened, stressing the keenness of the UAE Embassy in Nicosia to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Al Shehhi stressed the pioneering role played by the UAE in consolidating the values ​​of tolerance and openness to cultures and peoples at the local, regional and international levels, and its effective role in promoting the values ​​of respect, rejecting extremism and accepting others.

For his part, George Hadjigeorgiou, Deputy Director of the Cyprus Library, welcomed the initiative and emphasized the role of culture in bringing people and nations closer together, stressing the importance of “exchanging books” between national libraries in both the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus in enhancing cooperation in the cultural field and learning about culture. And the history of the two countries.

During the initiative, ways to strengthen cultural relations between the UAE and Cyprus were discussed, and the importance of cooperation and joint coordination between national libraries.