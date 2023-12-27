Muscat A (Al-Ittihad)

The women's and junior golf team under 16 years of age raised the tally of the UAE delegation in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship, currently held in the Omani capital, Muscat, to 7 colored medals (5 gold, silver and bronze) in the team and individual competitions, after the two gold medals the Cubs team achieved today.

The women's team was able to finish the competition at the top of the team competition standings in their category, and the Saudi team came second and the Omani team came third. In the women's individual competitions, Intisar Al-Rish, our team's player, won the gold medal in the category, while Qatar's Nada Mir came second and won the silver medal, and Alia Al-Emadi, the UAE team's player, came third. I won the bronze medal, and the junior team was able to finish the team competitions in first place. In the junior individual competitions, Rashid Al Naqbi, our team’s player, won the silver medal, and his colleague Muhammad Thabet came third and won the bronze.

Major General Pilot “M” Abdullah Al-Sayyid Al-Hashimi, Vice President of the Golf Federation, expressed his happiness with what our teams achieved in the tournament, and stressed that the work done by the Federation during the last period led to the emergence of our players in a short period with such strength to dominate the first positions and gold medals in all participating categories.

He added that the Union's purposeful and desired strategy, in accordance with its future plans and in accordance with the directives of the Union's Board of Directors, led by His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi and members of the Board of Directors, had a great impact on this honorable achievement.

I conclude that what our teams have achieved and achieved inspires optimism about the bright future, which we have placed at the focus and forefront of our goals and strategy towards the right path for the emergence of a new and distinguished generation. This event, which is being held for the first time under the international classification of the game, is considered a great gain for players in our Gulf region.