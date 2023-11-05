Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also directed the Joint Operations Command in the Ministry of Defense to cooperate and coordinate comprehensively with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the rest of the humanitarian and charitable institutions in the United Arab Emirates to provide support. Humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

According to WAM News Agency, the President of the UAE directed that the door to volunteering be opened to doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in addition to opening the door to volunteering for volunteers registered with the Red Crescent and the Emirati humanitarian and charitable institutions.