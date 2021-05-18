The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its strong condemnation and disapproval over the disgraceful and racist statements made by His Excellency Charbel Wahba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lebanese Republic in the caretaker government, which offended the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation summoned the Lebanese ambassador to the state and handed him an official protest memorandum denouncing these statements, stressing that they are inconsistent with diplomatic norms and are inconsistent with the historical relations between Lebanon and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.