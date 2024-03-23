Dina Mahmoud (Kabul, London)

The UAE’s mission to the United Nations said on the “X” platform yesterday: “The new school year began in Afghanistan this week, and girls over the age of 12 are prevented from enrolling in schools. It must be certain that educating girls is not a moral obligation, but rather a right granted by the Islamic religion.” their”.

The mission added: “Today we join international voices to demand a reversal of the ban and the immediate restoration of the right to education for girls.”

With the start of another school year in which Afghan girls are absent from secondary school classes, international and human rights demands have been renewed for the ruling authorities in Kabul to lift the restrictions imposed in this regard, which also include preventing females from enrolling in universities and prohibiting them from working in non-governmental organizations, which they consider to be The United Nations, perpetuating gender-based discrimination and segregation in Afghanistan.

At the beginning of the third year of these restrictions in the educational sector, UN officials stressed that they were harmful and unjustified, while a spokesman for the US State Department confirmed that preventing Afghan girls from obtaining their share of education in secondary schools constitutes a shocking and disturbing matter.

The United States, like other countries, believes that the ruling authorities in Afghanistan must give priority to the issue of women’s rights, before expressing their desire to obtain international recognition, in light of the fact that dealing fairly with Afghan women and granting them their rights represents one of the most important issues. Which are taken into consideration when these countries formulate their policies regarding the Afghan file in general.

According to UNICEF estimates, the number of girls affected by the ban on female enrollment in secondary schools in Afghanistan, imposed since March 2022, is more than one million girls.

This is in addition to another five million girls who dropped out of school, mostly for logistical reasons, in the period leading up to the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

Human rights organizations stress that the educational policies currently followed in Afghanistan are “arbitrary,” and that their harm affects boys and girls alike, even though the ban on secondary and university education only affects girls. According to a news report, this damage is due to reasons including preventing qualified teachers from working in boys’ schools, in addition to introducing changes described as “reactionary” to the school curricula.

According to a report published by the American news network Fox News on its website, these problems, resulting in part from the restrictions imposed on women’s work and education in Afghanistan, do not receive due attention, although they may also include low rates of school attendance, due to the observed increase in There are alarming rates of use of corporal punishment in schools, threatening to deprive an entire generation of quality education.

At a time when Taliban officials confirm that they are seeking to expand the scope of educational services in various remote areas in Afghanistan, and some of them stressed, in statements to Voice of America radio published on its website, that there are no restrictions that hinder the education of girls in religious schools, this It did not dispel the concerns of the United Nations and human rights organizations.

UN officials and human rights activists consider that this type of educational facility cannot replace the traditional school, which witnesses the teaching of more comprehensive and diverse curricula, which was previously confirmed by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, when he said that he believes that “the quality of education in this “Institutions do not adequately prepare girls and boys in Afghanistan for higher education and vocational training to enable them to join an effective workforce in the future.”