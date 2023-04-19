New York (Union)

The UAE condemned the recent launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles by the DPRK, calling for refraining from further illegal testing, returning to compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and choosing diplomacy and dialogue over provocation and escalation.

The UAE said, in a statement before the UN Security Council, delivered by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations on non-proliferation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea: “The Security Council must address the behavior of the DPRK, as there are no indications of stopping the escalation from Pyongyang.” Yang,” noting that the DPRK’s actions have led to an escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the broader region.

Abu Shihab considered that the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on April 12 is a clear and dangerous escalation that threatens the region and the world.

He also added that the DPRK continues to flagrantly violate Security Council resolutions and endanger lives, calling on the Security Council to condemn Pyongyang’s illegal activities.