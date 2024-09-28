The UAE delegation continued its participation in several major high-level meetings within the third day of the work of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which lasts for a week..

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, participated in a high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance. (AMR)The member states unanimously agreed to issue a declaration in this regard.

His Excellency participated in an event entitled “Addressing the Challenges of Antimicrobial Resistance among Migrants and Refugees.” During the meeting, His Excellency also praised the progress made in addressing antimicrobial resistance, and stressed the country’s commitment to close cooperation with partners to confront this global challenge..

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Ms. Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)..

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and His Excellency Abdullah Al-Alaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, also participated in the Troika event of the Presidencies of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP28 Which was hosted by the UAE, in the presence of the presidency COP29 And Brazil.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, participated in a dialogue session of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations on “Promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development by supporting dialogue between cultures and religions.”“

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the 2024 United Nations General Assembly Leaders’ Dialogue on the Global Adaptation Centre: The Global Partnership to Intensify Action on Adaptation. Her Excellency also held meetings with a number of officials from the United Nations and governments on energy and the environment.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in a roundtable meeting on “Accelerating investment in African markets: new goals, partnerships and projects.” His Excellency also participated in the “Africa and the Turning Point” event, a seminar for investors from the United States organized by the Milken Institute and Invest Africa. His Excellency participated in dialogues with His Excellency Hamza Abdi Barre, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice President of the Republic of Guinea, and a number of foreign ministers..

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the ministerial meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue. His Excellency presented a statement at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs..

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in the meeting of senior officials on Libya. His Excellency and His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, also attended the ministerial meeting on “The situation in Gaza and implementing the two-state solution to achieve a just and comprehensive peace,” which was organized in cooperation with the Ministerial Committee in charge of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation regarding Gaza, the European Union, and Norway..

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, met with Ms. Sima Bahouth, Executive Director of UN Women, and His Excellency Ambassador Wolfgang Brüller, the Swiss Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa..

His Excellency Salem Saeed Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs, participated in the high-level meeting on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons..

She met with Her Excellency Razan Al-Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) The United Nations climate leader in the Conference of States Parties COP28of the Higher Committee on a Sustainable Ocean Economy, including Committee Secretariat members Tom Pickerle and Stephanie Ockenden, as well as Committee Chairs George Borsting and Ilana Sayed.

This is the UAE’s first participation as a full member of the committee, and the dialogues highlighted the integration of the UAE’s efforts in protecting the oceans with the committee’s priorities, especially within ocean sustainability planning. Her Excellency also participated in the event “Supporting indigenous peoples’ access to financing from the Conference of the Parties.” COP28 andCOP29 Directly“.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, attended the “Project Every” event on “Factors that contribute to the transformation of education.”“.