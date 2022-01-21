In a press conference for the UAE representative to the Security Council, Lana Nusseibeh, from New York, she confirmed the UAE’s right to defend itself.

Nusseibeh said during the press conference: “The Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi threatens not only the Emiratis, but all the countries of the world, as the countries of the world are represented by residents in the UAE.”

Nusseibeh added: “The Security Council affirmed that this sinful aggression on the part of the Houthis constitutes a clear threat to international security.”

During her speech, Nusseibeh stressed that the Security Council should hold the Houthi militias accountable for their crimes and stop them in the future.

Nusseibeh said: “The Houthis launched rockets and drones indiscriminately to target the largest number of civilians. The Security Council should hold the Houthi militias accountable for their crimes.”

The members of the UN Security Council had condemned “in the strongest terms” the heinous terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen on facilities in the United Arab Emirates, in a statement issued unanimously on Friday, according to diplomats.

For her part, the President of the UN Security Council, Mona Gul, said today, Friday, that the bloody attacks on civilians in a country UAE It was committed and adopted by the Houthis.