I assumed the position of Chinese ambassador to the UAE more than four years ago. And on the days when I had just come to this land of wonders of the world, I would take my breath away from towering skyscrapers, luxurious shopping malls, dancing fountains and dramatic rollercoasters. In one day, I was riding in a car driving on the straight desert road, during a business trip from Abu Dhabi to Dubai shortly after attending a council on the ‘Year of Zayed’ chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The Dubai skyline that loomed as a mirage in the dusk sky. At that time, I saw a story told during the majlis that Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the Emirates Federation, grabbed a wooden stick and drew with it the great aspirations of the Emirates in the desert. It seemed that that moment chased me into a spiritual dialogue with Sheikh Zayed to transcend the boundaries of time and space, which gave me a deeper awareness of the spiritual essence of this young country.

It is said, “Rome is not built in one day,” but we found that the UAE was able to transform the desert, fishing villages and Bedouin tribes into modern cities during the past fifty years, and completely rid themselves of poverty to become the “pearl of the Middle East” in every sense of the word. Over the past 50 years, the UAE’s gross domestic product jumped from 6.5 billion dirhams to 1.5 trillion dirhams, a 230-fold increase, over the top 30 economically in the world. In the same context, the per capita GDP of Emirati citizens increased from less than $ 1,500 to $ 360,000, making it the richest country that provides the best standard of living, and is characterized by prosperity, prosperity, happiness and well-being. Perhaps some see the UAE as “the owner of the blessing of oil.” I do not share this opinion with them. A large number of countries enjoy abundant oil and gas resources, but some are held captive by wars, conflicts and unrest, and few of them have achieved real growth. As for the UAE, it is without a doubt one of the most successful.

The miracle of the growth of the Emirati economy is attributed to the foresight and wisdom of its leadership, the hard work and intelligence of its people, which enables this young country to firmly seize the opportunity for development, and to employ the “first pot of gold” gained from oil resources to achieve a successful transformation in the “post-oil era”, based on Outstanding business talent and bold spirit of innovation.

First, and taking advantage of the distinguished geographical location, and the vast markets that cover Asia, Africa and Europe, the UAE has built ports, developed free zones and re-export trade. Jebel Ali Port has occupied the tenth place in the world in terms of capacity for consecutive years, and “Khalifa Port” has been classified in recent years as one of the 100 largest ports in the world, making the UAE one of the most important centers of trade and shipping in the Middle East.

Second, depending on the distinguished location of air transport represented by covering a third of the world’s population in a four-hour flight, and two-thirds of its population within a period not exceeding eight hours, the UAE is working to develop the air transport sector. As Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways have gained global fame, Dubai International Airport has become the busiest airport in the world, in parallel with the rapid development of Abu Dhabi International Airport, making the Emirates the global aviation center.

Third, to take advantage of the “trading vacuum” resulting from the four-hour time difference between the UAE and London and Hong Kong, being international financial centers east and west, the UAE established the Dubai International Financial Center and Abu Dhabi Global Market, and formulated an integrated legal system and a preferential policy for tax exemption and reduction, Which made the UAE a financial center in the Middle East.

Fourth, based on the advanced infrastructure and unique business environment, the UAE ranked 16th in the world according to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, as it advanced over all Arab countries for the seventh year in a row. The top 500 global companies have a presence in the Emirates, making it a preferred regional headquarters for multinational companies.

After fifty years of successfully marching the path of development, the UAE today won the bet on future development. A diversified economy based on knowledge and innovation is flourishing in the Emirates, as tourism, retail trade, real estate, manufacturing, medicine, the Internet and advanced technology are advancing by leaps and bounds, and the contribution of the oil and gas sector to the GDP has decreased to less than 30%. This is exactly as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said, “If our investment today is correct, I bet that we will celebrate when the last barrel of oil is exported.”

In turn, as a Chinese ambassador to the UAE, I am overwhelmed with euphoria and pride in the remarkable achievements of the UAE over the past fifty years. Thanks to the similarity of the development path, the coherence of the concept of development and the homogeneity of development goals, China and the UAE have become dear friends, close brothers and reliable partners, complementing each other in development cooperation. China has maintained its position as the largest trading partner of the UAE, and the UAE has become the second largest trading partner and largest importer of China in Western Asia and North Africa for many years. On the other hand, bilateral cooperation within the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative is proceeding at a confident pace, as the Khalifa Port project and the Sino-Emirati Model Zone for cooperation in production capacity and other major bilateral projects are progressing smoothly. In 2020, the volume of bilateral trade reached 49.3 billion US dollars, an increase of 1.13%, in defiance of the serious repercussions caused by the Corona pandemic, which demonstrates the flexibility and strong potential of the two countries’ cooperation in the field of economy and trade. In light of the intertwining and coherence of interests between the two countries, the future of Chinese-Emirati relations heralds promising prospects and ripe fruits.

On March 16, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, officially announced the launch of events to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the UAE. When I saw a picture of Sheikh Zayed depicting the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company building on the same evening, I couldn’t help myself saying: “Here is a great country you dreamed of.”

* Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United Arab Emirates