In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection plan that aims to provide the vaccine to all residents of the country and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus (Covid-19), the Ministry announced today that the UAE has crossed the two million doses of vaccine As of today, it has been provided for a total of 2,065,367 doses, and a vaccine delivery rate of 20.88 per 100 people.

This achievement and the success in achieving that global record rate of distributing the vaccine per 100 inhabitants confirms the success of the national campaign to receive the “Covid-19” vaccine and the great response the campaign is witnessing from all members of society.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, affirmed that reaching this record number of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine within a short period reflects the exceptional efforts of our wise leadership in dealing with the emerging coronavirus pandemic crisis, as well as the concerted efforts of the government and all institutions. The state and our first payment line, in order to provide Covid-19 vaccine for all residents in various regions of the country.

His Excellency called on all community members eligible to receive the “Covid-19” vaccine to continue to turn out for the vaccine receiving centers spread in the various emirates of the country to support the achievement of the campaign goals to vaccinate more than 50% of the country’s population during the first quarter of this year





