Today, Friday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the number of doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine that have been provided in the UAE since the launch of the national vaccination campaign has exceeded 4 million doses, bringing the total to 4,008,160 doses and the rate of vaccine distribution is 40.53 doses per 100 people.

This comes as a result of the efforts of the health sector and the awareness of the UAE community about the importance of the vaccine and that it is the best way to contain the Covid 19 pandemic and move forward towards recovery.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said on this occasion that reaching this number is an achievement that will be added to the record of the United Arab Emirates in the framework of its continuous efforts to provide the vaccine to all members of society.

He explained that this achievement comes as a result of the relentless efforts of the medical teams that work in a one-team spirit, under the guidance and continuous support of the wise leadership, which affirms that community health is a sustainable priority in national plans and programs to reach the stage of recovery.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection

Al-Owais indicated that the rapid development in the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses confirms the success of the comprehensive national campaign launched by the health authorities by providing the vaccine in most government and private health facilities and councils in the various emirates of the country in order to ensure the facilitation of procedures for receiving the vaccine for the largest segment of society, citizens and residents. Especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and the heroes of the first line of defense, as part of an integrated plan aimed at providing the vaccine to all residents of the country with the aim of reaching the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease.

His Excellency pointed out that the increasing turnout of community members, which the current centers are witnessing to obtain the vaccine, confirms the societal confidence in the efficiency and worthiness of the measures taken by the UAE government and strengthens confidence in the health system in the country in addition to establishing community confidence in the capabilities of the UAE to protect its health, enhance the spirit of optimism and increase Reassured that the recovery phase is approaching, stressing the importance of the role of community awareness and commitment to preventive health behaviors to preserve the gains and immunize the community from any mutated strains of Covid-19.