The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus in the country “Covid-19”, during which the UAE announced that the total number of pre-emptive examinations aimed at early detection of infection with “Corona” to date has exceeded 35.5 million examinations, referring to The competent authorities note the existence of new mutations that may be related to the increase in the number of cases in some countries of the world, and some mutated strains have been identified in some countries.

In detail, the spokesperson for the state’s medical sector, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the United Arab Emirates is confidently moving towards the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it established a proactive approach in dealing with crises and was one of the first countries in the world to provide Covid 19 vaccines to all residents free of charge. And it has applied an advanced system of preventive measures to face the repercussions of the pandemic, and the adoption of an effective strategy for recovery planning for all sectors.

She said, “The Al-Hosn application has been updated to become the electronic national registry for the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE. The application contains all data related to Covid 19 doses that are provided by the various vaccination centers,” noting that this initiative is a proactive in the UAE. The data available in the Al-Hosn program is an official document approved in the country to prove vaccination with the vaccine, and people can save the record and print it whenever needed.

Al Hosani indicated, in its weekly update on the global epidemiological situation, to the World Health Organization that the rate of new cases of Covid-19 virus has increased, with a number of countries announcing the presence of more mutated strains within their borders.

The health authorities in the country have confirmed that they are aware of the updates and changes taking place regarding the Covid-19 virus on an ongoing basis, and through follow-up and monitoring, new mutations have been observed that may be related to the increase in the number of cases in some countries of the world. Some mutated strains have been identified in some countries, indicating that researchers have continued that the mutated strains tend to spread faster, they are more transmissible and more infectious. But so far, it does not appear to cause more serious disease, a higher mortality rate, or any kind of different clinical manifestation.

She said: “Since the beginning of the global announcement of new strains, the UAE has been a pioneer in following up the changes and developments, and a national team has been formed to study the tracking of mutated strains in cooperation with all health authorities. The work team analyzes the situation periodically and reviews recommendations in this regard, noting that despite Confirming the spread of mutated strains worldwide, many studies have proven the effectiveness of vaccines in providing the necessary protection against them.

Al Hosani added: “The efforts and decisions of the UAE during the crisis were in support of the strategic balance methodology in the country to maintain the continuity of the sectors’ work, support the health sector and community safety, and the safe openness of all sectors in light of this crisis came according to a carefully studied strategy, in addition to the existence of indicators for sectors that are closely monitored Continuing until the appropriate decision is taken according to the circumstances and changes that occur as a result of the outbreak of the epidemic, “noting that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection with partners in health agencies, and in coordination with higher education institutions and public health laboratories, conducts genetic studies to monitor mutations in the strains prevailing in the country.

She added, “There is no doubt that the Covid 19 pandemic has had an impact on all sectors, which necessitated the formation of the National Committee for the Management and Governance of the Recovery Phase of the Covid-19 Crisis,” with the aim of ensuring a strategic balance between all sectors and a healthy return to normal life.

Al Hosani indicated that, based on the continuous analysis and follow-up of the vaccination campaigns, it has been noted that the approved vaccines are very effective in preventing severe symptoms of the disease, entering hospitals and reducing the mortality rate. This result is important and supportive to accelerate the pace of recovery and control of Covid 19, pointing out that the more people vaccinated and build their immunity against Covid 19, the fewer the chances of the virus reproduction, growth and spread from one person to another, which helps reduce the chances of more mutations and variables.

She stressed that the national campaign for vaccination against Covid-19 continues, and the health authorities provide the necessary vaccinations and facilitate procedures for obtaining them. Therefore, all individuals aged sixteen and over must ensure that they receive the vaccine to protect themselves and their families and society.

Al-Hosani called on community members the need to cooperate and adhere to measures to confront Covid 19 during the blessed month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, as public health is a priority and a social responsibility, community solidarity is an indispensable necessity, and observance of instructions is a legitimate and national duty that guarantees safety and leads to recovery.





