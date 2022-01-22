Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE has invested in the field of artificial intelligence based on the concepts of looking ahead and the importance of including modern technologies in various service, development and economic fields. The UAE government has launched the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and this initiative represents the new stage after the smart government, on which the future services, sectors and infrastructure will depend in the country in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, which seeks to make the UAE the best in the world in all fields, as it expresses Now the gate of 50 with artificial intelligence is one of its widest doors and in various disciplines.

This strategy is the first of its kind in the region and the world, through which the country aims to: achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, accelerate the implementation of development programs and projects to reach the future, rely on artificial intelligence in services and data analysis at a rate of 100% by 2031, improve government performance and speed up achievement Creating innovative work environments, and for the UAE government to be the first in the world to invest in artificial intelligence in its various vital sectors, creating a new promising market in the region with high economic value, supporting private sector initiatives and increasing productivity, in addition to building a strong base in research and development, and investing The latest techniques and tools of artificial intelligence and their application in various fields of work with high-level efficiency, optimally investing all energies, and creatively exploiting the available human and material resources and capabilities.

Target sectors

The UAE’s strategy for artificial intelligence targets several vital sectors in the country, including: the transportation sector, by reducing accidents and operational costs, the health sector, by reducing the proportion of chronic and dangerous diseases, the space sector, by conducting accurate experiments, and reducing costly errors rates. Renewable energy, through the management of facilities and smart consumption, the water sector, by conducting accurate analysis and studies to save resources, the technology sector, by raising the rate of production and assistance in public spending, the education sector, by reducing costs, and increasing the desire to learn The environment sector, by increasing the proportion of afforestation and planting suitable plants, and the traffic sector, by developing preventive mechanisms such as predicting accidents and traffic congestion, and setting more effective traffic policies.

five axes

The artificial intelligence strategy includes five axes: building an artificial intelligence work team, forming a state artificial intelligence council, creating work teams with CEOs for innovation in government agencies, formulating strategic plans and publishing them at the World Government Summit 2018. In addition to activating many programs, initiatives and workshops Working in all government agencies on the applied mechanisms of artificial intelligence, organizing an annual global summit, launching government accelerators for artificial intelligence, developing the capabilities of senior government leaders in the field of artificial intelligence, raising the skills of all technology-related jobs, organizing training courses for government employees, and providing 100% of services The first line of the public through artificial intelligence, 100% integration of artificial intelligence in medical services, security for identification, increased reliance on artificial intelligence in routine jobs, and finally leadership through the appointment of an artificial intelligence advisory board, and the issuance of a government law on the safe use of artificial intelligence Developed the first global document to define controls for safe and sound use for artificial intelligence.

Programs and Scholarships

Many institutions of higher education in the UAE provide study programs in artificial intelligence at various degrees (bachelor and postgraduate studies) for students who wish to specialize and work in this field. These institutions include: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, United Arab Emirates University, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University, and Khalifa University. Various departments and authorities in the UAE provide scholarships for citizens wishing to specialize in the field of artificial intelligence locally and globally. Donors include: The Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government – The Communications and Information Technology Development Fund of the Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government provides “Mission Programs”, which aims to enhance the role of the national education sector in the specializations of the communications and information technology sector. The Fund invests huge sums in the program to allocate hundreds of study places for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the most prestigious Emirati and international universities.

Mohammed bin Zayed University

The UAE has established the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, which seeks to achieve excellence in knowledge creation, transfer and use of artificial intelligence to drive economic growth, consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading center for the global artificial intelligence community, and launch and enhance the capabilities of collaborative and developmental research between various disciplines in the fields of artificial intelligence. And preparing students to become competent leaders and innovators with abundant knowledge and extensive experience to develop the technology sector and launch innovative projects in the UAE and the world. The university also aims to support the efforts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to lay the foundations of a knowledge economy based on artificial intelligence and ensure its sustainability, to ensure that various sectors and public institutions are provided with human cadres, skills and resources that guarantee them the best position within their category in the fields of using artificial intelligence, and to attract the best talents and competencies in artificial intelligence from Excellence in artificial intelligence research and development of its effective uses in various fields of business in cooperation with industrial and public institutions in an effort to improve innovation, productivity and growth capabilities.

National Program for Programmers

The program aims to develop the digital economy in the country, develop talents, expertise and innovative projects specialized in the field of programming, and accelerate the adoption of its applications and tools in various economic and future sectors, in addition to creating a close link between the programmers community, government, private and academic agencies.

Emirates Training Program

The UAE Artificial Intelligence Training Program aims to bridge the skills gap required in the technology sector, support youth, and improve their opportunities to enable them to overcome challenges in the rapidly changing information technology sector. The Emirates Artificial Intelligence Training Program continues with the participation of 120 Emirati students each year. 10 students will be selected to receive intensive training to obtain a Diploma in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing from Dell. Students will gain practical experience in different company departments. The advantages provided by the program include the following: providing opportunities for Emirati youth and encouraging them to acquire future skills and learn the latest artificial intelligence techniques in a practical way, preparing a qualified generation of the country’s youth to meet the needs of future jobs in the UAE, developing the skills of Emirati youth in artificial intelligence techniques, future foresight and management The Artificial Intelligence Process, the award of a Diploma in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing from Dell Technology and the provision of extensive technical training.

Emirates Artificial Intelligence Camp

The state launched the Emirates Artificial Intelligence Camp, in cooperation with a number of major technology and education companies in the private sector at the national and international levels. The launch of the camp is one of the initiatives of the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence, which aims to define the path of the UAE in this field, support efforts to transfer knowledge and build a generation capable of adopting modern technologies in developing solutions and addressing various future challenges.

Emirates Artificial Intelligence

The UAE Cabinet approved the formation of the Emirates Artificial Intelligence Council to oversee the integration of artificial intelligence technologies within government departments and the education sector. The council is tasked with formulating policies and creating an AI-friendly infrastructure, encouraging advanced research in the sector, and promoting cooperation between the public and private sectors, including international institutions, to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies. The Emirates Artificial Intelligence Council seeks to implement the UAE’s strategy for artificial intelligence and enhance the UAE’s position as a world leader in the artificial intelligence sector by 2031, by forming committees and sub-councils to support its efforts in this path.

“National Program”

The UAE National Artificial Intelligence Program represents an integrated set of resources dedicated to highlighting the latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, with a particular focus on the UAE’s ambitious goal of becoming a leading partner in the responsible use of artificial intelligence and its various applications worldwide. The program will shed light on various initiatives, partnerships, and the latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence, and the impact of all of this on the future of humanity.

Emirates Robotics Award

The Emirates Award for Robots and Artificial Intelligence for Service aims to encourage research and uses of innovative solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics in order to address the challenges faced by 3 main sectors, which are health, education and social services. The award also aims to raise public awareness of the promising opportunities offered by these applications and the importance of translating creative ideas into reality in order to develop the services provided by the UAE government. The UAE is also seeking to adopt all tools and methodologies related to artificial intelligence to ensure more efficiency in government services at all levels.