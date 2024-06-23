The UAE signed an agreement with the United Nations World Food Program to provide emergency food assistance to the brotherly Sudanese people affected by the crisis in Sudan and South Sudan, including refugees, host communities, internally displaced people, and returnees affected by the war.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, and on behalf of the World Food Program by Matthew Nims, Executive Director of the Washington Office, in the presence of His Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, at the UAE mission. At the United Nations in New York.

17.7 million people in Sudan and 7.1 million people in South Sudan face acute food insecurity as a result of the war in Sudan. To help alleviate this crisis, the UAE has allocated aid worth a total of US$25 million, including US$20 million to Sudan and US$5 million to South Sudan.

“WFP welcomes all pledges towards our life-saving food operations in Sudan, and with this contribution, we will be able to help vulnerable people at risk of famine,” said Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme.

This contribution is part of the UAE’s commitment of 70 million dirhams, which it announced in April during its participation in the “International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries” dedicated to United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said: With widespread hunger in Sudan and neighboring countries, our partnership with the World Food Program will help vulnerable groups facing the devastating repercussions of this war. We cannot allow another famine to occur in Sudan. The long-term effects of famine, especially among Children, countless, and this is a call to action to stop famine in all its tracks.