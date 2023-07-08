His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, during a phone call with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in several fields in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries and benefit their peoples.

His Highness informed the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, during the phone call that the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, will contribute 25 million euros to establish a new hospital for children in Kosovo.

Albin Kurti expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for this generous initiative that enhances the quality of life of Kosovo’s children.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti reviewed the outcomes of his working visit to Kosovo last April and its role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries to serve their development goals.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed during the call the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Kosovo and the keenness of the two friendly countries to develop joint cooperation in all sectors.