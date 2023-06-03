The agency is keen to provide education, health care and social services to Palestinian refugees, and is funded almost entirely by contributions from member states of the United Nations.

Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, announced the country’s contribution, which will be disbursed over the next two years.

This came during a meeting of the ad hoc committee of the General Assembly to announce voluntary donations to UNRWA.

The ambassador said, “UNRWA is facing serious challenges, as its financial situation is unstable and its future is in the balance, so the support of the UAE came with the aim of contributing to financing that enhances the aspirations and sustainability of the agency.”

She added, “UNRWA plays a pivotal role in improving the lives of millions of Palestine refugees, and also contributes to maintaining regional security and stability.”

It is noteworthy that the UAE, before announcing this contribution, had provided aid to Palestine between 2018 and 2023, at a value of $521 million, of which $119.3 million was through UNRWA.

The agency was established on December 8, 1949, pursuant to United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. (302).