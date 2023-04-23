Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE continues its efforts to support its brothers in Syria, through Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, which was launched under the directives of the wise leadership and is led by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, within the framework of the country’s pioneering humanitarian roles at the global level and its extended hands for decades.

And the Ministry of Defense published, on its official website on Twitter, a video showing aspects of the assistance provided by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake in Syria. The beneficiaries praised the support provided by the UAE, which had a great impact in preventing the damage caused to the Syrians as a result of the earthquake, and this is what the UAE has done to provide a helping hand to the brothers.

It is noteworthy that the outcome of the continuous aid amounted to 176 aircraft carrying 5,688 tons of aid within the air bridge, and within the sea bridge, 3 ships carried 5,429 tons, and the total aid amounted to 11,117 tons.