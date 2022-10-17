The UAE continues its commitment to promoting development and prosperity efforts in the region and the world by implementing development projects that benefit dozens of less fortunate countries and communities around the world, such as building housing, hospitals, building roads, building power stations, digging wells, and other projects that contribute to the sustainability of the availability of basic resources and the improvement of living conditions. in those countries. The UAE participates with the world in commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of the “International Day for the Eradication of Poverty”, which falls on October 17 of each year, stressing its continuous support for all international efforts aimed at eliminating poverty wherever it exists, combating all its forms and addressing its effects on peoples, especially children and the elderly.
For years, the UAE has occupied the first positions in the world among the largest donors of foreign aid in the world in relation to its national income, and the total value of foreign aid provided during the period from the beginning of 2021 until mid-August reached about 13 billion dirhams. The UAE foreign aid targeted a list of Arab, Asian, African and Western countries, in a clear translation of the comprehensiveness of the UAE’s support for humanitarian projects and needs around the world, which are not related to the political orientations of the countries benefiting from them, nor the geographical spot, race, color, sect or religion. The UAE foreign aid includes a wide range of fields and sectors such as public programs, the health sector, the education sector, food commodities, social services and other fields, which reflects the diversity of such aid and its response to the nature of the needs of the targeted countries. The UAE supports the implementation of the goal of eradicating poverty, which is one of the most important goals of sustainable development at the international level, through many institutions funded by the government that work to provide development, charitable and humanitarian assistance around the world.
Since its establishment in 1971, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has continued its pioneering path by achieving qualitative achievements in various fields and contributed to building and supporting the economies of developing countries. The value of soft loans provided by the Fund to developing countries until June 2022 amounted to about 58.12 billion dirhams, and government grants 59.30 billion dirhams, achieving Thus, a total of 117.42 billion dirhams of financing was allocated to the implementation and development of strategic projects, which contributed to achieving economic and social development for the societies of 103 countries from different continents of the world. For its part, the international partnerships of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, which are fully compatible with the foundation’s five main axes of humanitarian and relief aid, health care and disease control, dissemination of education and knowledge, future innovation and leadership, and empowerment communities, by focusing on the initiatives to combat poverty and hunger and promote education implemented by the Foundation, foremost of which is the free e-learning “Madrasa” platform, the “Digital School” initiative aimed at empowering students in remote and developing areas, refugee and displacement camps, and a series of food-feeding initiatives that included “10 million One Meal, 100 Million Meals, and the One Billion Meals initiative.
The volume of spending of the Foundation, under which 30 institutions and initiatives are affiliated, during the past year, amounted to 1.1 billion dirhams, or the equivalent of 300 million dollars, and made an effective change in the lives of 91 million people in 97 countries. In turn, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority leads a leading role in promoting various aspects of humanitarian and development work at the local and international levels, and during the recent years in which the world has witnessed many crises and disasters that have led to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in many arenas, the authority has been present with full force in those arenas through its programs This period also witnessed a major boom in the development projects implemented by the authority in dozens of countries around the world, and included vital areas such as health, education, social services, environment, water and various infrastructure projects. The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works is one of the most prominent institutions whose vision reflects the humanitarian, development and relief role of the UAE towards the local and international community around the world, believing in the importance of this pivotal role in alleviating the suffering of the human being wherever he is to lead a dignified life. Providing aid to the needy, relief for the afflicted, and contributing to the development of countries in several sectors, the most important of which are health and education. Last August 5, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation completed 30 years of its establishment, during which it contributed to humanitarian aid, programs and projects in more than 188 countries around the world, and had the greatest impact in alleviating the suffering of individuals, needy families, and the least developed and most needy communities.
