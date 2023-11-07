The UAE continued to ship the field hospital to be established inside the Gaza Strip, as six additional planes took off from Abu Dhabi towards the Egyptian Al-Arish Airport carrying the necessary equipment and requirements to establish the hospital, within the framework of Operation (Gallant Knight 3) launched by the UAE to support the Palestinian brothers.

Yesterday, five planes arrived at Al-Aris Airport, containing all the necessary equipment needed to operate and sustain work in the field hospital, which came as part of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which faces exceptionally critical circumstances.