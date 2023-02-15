For the tenth day in a row, the United Arab Emirates continues to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in both Syria and Turkey, which comes as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, as the number of flights to Syria reached (41) cargo planes, as well as (33) cargo planes to Turkey, bringing the number of flights to ( 74) Carrying on board (1881) tons of foodstuffs, medical supplies and shelter tents so far. The UAE search and rescue teams continue their efforts to rescue those trapped under the rubble through qualitative devices and equipment in the field of search and rescue.
