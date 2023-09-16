For the fifth day in a row, the United Arab Emirates continued to send humanitarian and relief aid and search and rescue teams to Libya to mitigate the effects and repercussions of Hurricane Daniel via a continuous air bridge in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

Since the inauguration of the air bridge on September 12, the UAE has sent 17 planes carrying 450 tons of food supplies, shelter materials, and health packages, in addition to first aid supplies, distributing them in the areas most affected by the repercussions of the disaster, especially eastern Libya.

Emirati efforts also included sending search and rescue teams equipped with modern mechanisms and equipment that support carrying out difficult tasks, as the total number of search and rescue team personnel who began their missions in the stricken areas reached 96 individuals, equipped with 4 search and rescue helicopters, vehicles equipped for rescue team tasks, and recovery cruisers. Bodies and search for survivors, sonar devices for underwater and thermal searches, a mobile power station and generators were shipped from the UAE via air bridge planes.

In addition, the air bridge included sending a medical team equipped with equipment and ambulances.

The Emirates Red Crescent team, currently present in the affected areas in eastern Libya, is also delivering aid to those affected, in addition to assessing the field conditions and studying the current actual needs to provide more of it through the ongoing air bridge flights.

The UAE air bridge comes within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing relief efforts to support the State of Libya, and to embody its humanitarian vision, and to alleviate the difficult humanitarian situation that the Libyan people are experiencing as a result of Hurricane Daniel.