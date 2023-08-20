The efforts of the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad continue to provide relief support to Sudanese refugees and the local community, by conducting extensive field visits to many villages and border areas of Sudan, in coordination with the Emirati humanitarian team, which includes the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. And the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works. The Coordination Office for Aid started its relief efforts at the beginning of this week by carrying out field visits to the Sequoia area and distributing a number of food baskets, benefiting 1,200 families.

Rashed Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, said that the presence of a coordination office for UAE aid in the Chadian city of Amdgrass has contributed effectively to coordinating the efforts of the UAE relief agencies through field visits and identifying the necessary needs of Sudanese refugees and the local community in the city of Amdgrass and the neighboring and border villages of Sudan. And coordination with the medical team in the Emirati field hospital in all its medical departments and specialties.

He added, “The UAE Aid Coordination Office continues to strengthen cooperation with the competent authorities in the Republic of Chad, in a way that contributes to facilitating the tasks of the Emirati humanitarian team, providing it with full support in carrying out its tasks, and facilitating the arrival of aid to those who deserve it.”