The UAE continued to implement the food supply program for Sudanese refugees and the local community in the Republic of Chad, through the Emirati humanitarian team, which includes the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. Nahyan for Humanitarian Works.

The team made field visits to the regions (Arsau 1 and Arso 2) and distributed food baskets to the people in the two regions, which included the necessary food commodities.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, stated that the UAE Aid Coordination Office, which was recently inaugurated in the city of Amdgrass in the friendly Republic of Chad, has begun its tasks in field work and visits to local communities hosting Sudanese refugees on the Chadian border, and work to distribute food supplies. As well as the field inventory of basic needs, which contributes to determining the type of support required to serve those areas and the most appropriate ways to distribute it and ensure that it reaches those in need, especially for the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women.

His Excellency added that the Emirati humanitarian team also facilitated the mission of the medical team of the mobile clinics in conducting medical examinations for many of the people of the two regions and providing the necessary medicines.

His Excellency explained that the UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership, continues to perform its humanitarian and relief role and work to alleviate the humanitarian burdens imposed by the circumstances of wars and natural disasters, as an extension of the humanitarian approach of the state, which is not linked to political considerations, geographical area, race, color, sect or religion. Rather, it primarily takes into account the humanitarian aspect, which is represented in meeting the needs of peoples, reducing poverty, and eliminating hunger.