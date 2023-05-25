The UAE continued to provide relief supplies to the brotherly Sudanese people within the framework of human solidarity, extending a helping hand to provide relief to the affected civilians in Sudan and to support the displaced in neighboring countries.

During the past two days, the UAE sent three planes carrying about 52 tons of foodstuffs, two of which arrived in Chad and one in Port Sudan.

The shipment of the Emirati supply ship, which arrived in the Sudanese port of Suakin last Friday, was also delivered, carrying 1,000 tons of supplies and foodstuffs.

The delivery of the ship’s cargo came in the presence of His Excellency Hamad Muhammad Hamid Al Junaibi, the State Ambassador to the Republic of the Sudan, His Excellency Ahmed Adam Bakhit, Sudanese Minister of Social Development, Mr. For the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the handover ceremony, Al Junaibi praised the UAE-Sudanese bilateral relations, pointing out that the UAE was among the first countries to initiate direct aid to Sudan, as part of its humanitarian efforts and in continuation of its humanitarian approach based on providing protection for civilians and providing urgent relief to countries. in times of need.

For his part, His Excellency the Sudanese Minister of Social Development praised the efforts of the UAE towards his country, stressing that this assistance comes within the framework of the distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries, expressing his thanks and gratitude to the government and people of the UAE for its stances in support of the Sudanese people.

It should be noted that the UAE has allocated $50 million to support the humanitarian response to those affected by the conflict in Sudan, the internally displaced, and Sudanese refugees in Chad, in addition to providing 1,572 tons of food and medical supplies through the operation of 18 relief planes, in addition to a ship for the same purpose.

The competent authorities have also exempted nationals of the sisterly Republic of Sudan who are in the UAE from all fines resulting from violating the entry and residence law of foreigners as of April 15, 2023, in addition to providing support and following up on all affairs of the brothers stranded in the country, and ensuring the provision and fulfillment of all hosting services for them. And work to ensure their safe return to their country at a later time, taking into account the humanitarian situation and the conditions that Sudan is going through