Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Permanent Representative of the State to the League of Arab States, headed the UAE delegation that participated in the work of the extraordinary session of the League Council, which was held the day before yesterday, at the level of permanent delegates on Palestine, at the Secretariat headquarters. General University in Cairo.

In a speech during the closed session of the meeting, Al Kaabi confirmed that the UAE continues to mobilize efforts to discuss ways to cease fire in the Gaza Strip, provide protection for civilians, provide humanitarian support to them, and work with partners to find a horizon for achieving comprehensive peace.

She added that the wise leadership of the UAE has conducted many contacts and meetings, within the framework of an active and continuous diplomatic and humanitarian movement in support of the Palestinian cause.

She pointed out that the UAE, during its non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, succeeded in having the Council adopt Resolutions 2712 and 2720. She stressed that the UAE condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli policy of collective punishment against the Palestinian people.

It also reaffirmed the state's position rejecting attempts to displace Palestinians, explaining that the UAE's priorities are to preserve the lives of civilians, provide them with protection, provide relief and medical aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip, and avoid expanding the conflict in a way that threatens security and stability in the region.

The extraordinary session at the level of permanent delegates of the member states of the Arab League, which was held at the request of the State of Palestine and the support of the Arab countries, discussed the Israeli crimes and plans against the Palestinian people, and the political, legal and economic steps that can be taken and supported within the framework of the Arab League.

Escalation

The meeting highlighted the escalation of Israeli crimes in the West Bank, the systematic destruction of the infrastructure of Palestinian refugee camps, as well as the daily raids on dozens of cities, villages and camps, the killing and wounding of hundreds of Palestinian citizens, the demolition of homes, and the arrest of thousands in inhumane conditions.