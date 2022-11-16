In the year 2022, the UAE established its position as one of the most attractive and attractive countries in the world for those wishing to settle and work in it.

Many international reports issued during the current year highlighted the quality of living conditions provided by the country, which prompted millions around the world to place it as the first choice for residency and starting their working lives.

The reports listed a number of factors that enhanced the attractiveness of the UAE, particularly economic growth, security and stability, advanced infrastructure, and the nature of laws guaranteeing individual freedom and dignity, in addition to high levels of health, education and entertainment services.

The UAE ranked sixth in the world in the list of the best countries to live in, according to the “Expat Insider 2022” report issued by the “International” Foundation, in addition to being considered among the top 10 destinations for expatriate work.

The report, which based its results on a survey of 12,000 people around the world, showed that expatriates in the UAE are particularly happy with the ease of completing government transactions and their ability to live without the need to speak the local language, the levels of safety and stability in the country, and the ease of access to all types of health care services. .

According to the report, the UAE ranked fifth on the Work Abroad Index, and third in the Employment Prospects sub-category, with nearly four out of five expatriates feeling that moving to the UAE has improved their career prospects.

The report indicated that UAE residents are happy with the level of job security and salaries, and feel that they receive fair wages for their work, based on the sector, qualifications and job role.

In terms of business establishment, the UAE ranked first in the world in the Global Entrepreneurship Index 2022, according to the report issued by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), advancing from fourth place globally in last year’s report, and outperforming all global economies. Participate in the report.

The country obtained the highest rate on the general ranking of the index, with a score of 6.8, and it ranked first in the world in the surveys of entrepreneurs in the country that were implemented by the Global Entrepreneurship Observatory, as it is the best entity in the world to establish and start businesses and the most supportive environment for entrepreneurship.

It is expected that the UAE will become the largest country in attracting wealthy investors and billionaires during the year 2022, through net inflows of millionaires in the world who move to the country in record numbers. According to the Henley Global Citizens Report, which tracks private wealth, migration and investment trends of the wealthy around the world.

The report stressed that the UAE has become a focus of intense interest among wealthy investors, as it is expected to attract the highest net inflow of the wealthy in the world in 2022, with an increase of 4,000 people (those who own one million dollars or more), which is a huge increase of 208 percent compared to the net inflow for the year 2019 of 1,300, which is One of the biggest ever.

Also in the economic field, the US agency “Bloomberg” published, on October 20, a report on the economic attraction provided by the UAE to owners of capital who go to it to buy real estate and establish new companies or branches of their operations, indicating the significant increase in real estate sale rates nationwide since The beginning of 2022.

In terms of youth, it ranked first in the world in seven global competitive indicators related to the country’s attraction of youth, as it ranked first in the world in the index of the percentage of those enrolled in higher education from abroad to the country, according to the Global Innovation Index 2021, issued by INSEAD College. The UAE ranks first in the world in the number of international students, according to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2021, issued by INSEAD College.

The UAE achieved the first place in the world in the index of the availability of skilled workers, according to the Global Talent Report 2021, issued by the International Institute for Management Development, and it also came in the first place in the world in the index of higher education students moving into the country, according to the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 report, issued by the UAE. International Institute for Administrative Development.

The UAE ranked first in the world in the index of net influx of international students, according to the Digital Competitiveness Yearbook 2021, issued by the International Institute for Management Development. And the index of tolerance for foreigners, according to the Prosperity Index 2021 report, issued by the Legatum Institute.

Majdi Salman / Ahmed Al-Boutli