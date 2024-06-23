Gaza (Union)

The United Arab Emirates continued its efforts to provide aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian brothers.

The volunteers of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” continued to distribute drinking water to displaced Palestinian families in various areas of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in a humanitarian step within the major relief campaign that aims to alleviate the suffering of families in the Strip, in light of the difficult conditions they are going through. Several months ago.

This campaign represents part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts made by the UAE to support the Palestinian people in light of the difficult circumstances they face, as Operation Gallant Knight 3 in the Gaza Strip provides drinking water, in cooperation with the Coastal Water Utility and Municipalities, as it contributes to reducing the water crisis they are suffering from. Thousands as a result of the lack and destruction of water lines, providing basic needs and improving living conditions in shelter centers.

In a related context, volunteers from Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” honored doctors in a medical tent in Al-Wusta Governorate, and provided them with some needs, in addition to implementing an entertainment segment for patients and visitors, women and children. Operation “Gallant Knight 3” aims to provide support and assistance to the largest possible number of affected families, through the distribution of basic and necessary materials, such as water, food and health supplies, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting humanitarian issues and providing aid to those in need in the various governorates of the Gaza Strip.

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people amounted to 33,000 tons of urgent supplies that were transported via 395 flights, 1,243 trucks, and three ships that docked in the port of Al-Arish before transporting their cargo to the Gaza Strip.

The first ship carried 4,016 tons of relief and medical aid, while the second relief ship carried 4,544 tons of aid, while the third ship contained 4,630 tons of relief materials.

The UAE, in cooperation with the Global Central Kitchen, was also able to deliver about 300 tons of food aid to the Gaza Strip by sea and deliver it to the north of the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has established 6 water desalination plants with a production capacity of 1,200,000 gallons per day, benefiting more than 600,000 people from the Gaza Strip.

Five automatic bakeries opened by the UAE produce about 15,000 loaves of bread every hour, benefiting 72,000 people. It also provides flour to 8 automatic bakeries to provide the daily bread needs of 17,140 people. The UAE announced the allocation of $15 million in support of the “Amalthea” Fund announced by Cyprus. With the aim of supporting the sea corridor initiative between Cypriot ports and the Gaza Strip, raising the level of the flow of humanitarian aid, and providing flexible financing methods and tools to enhance the response to the needs of the population in Gaza who are facing the risk of famine.