Progress and leadership have become close titles for the United Arab Emirates, which has not hesitated to provide all the capabilities and facilities that stimulate creativity and enhance the tools of innovation and knowledge, relying on the scientific progress in terms of technical progress, and on the changes that have occurred in the strategies for diversifying the economy, so that they make the focus It is the largest on the vital sectors outside the scope of the oil economy, and enriches the sciences and promotes knowledge that serves humanity at all levels.

The most prominent distinction that was recently added to the UAE’s record of success was the arrival of the Hope probe, which was made by pure Emirati hands, to its orbit on Mars, in an achievement that our country deserved the title of pioneer, which was considered by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Council The ministers, the Minister of Presidential Affairs, is a new title for the leadership of the state regionally and internationally, and a qualitative turning point in the record of achievements made thanks to the vision of the wise leadership and its confidence in its children, which made the arrival of the probe into its orbit from the first attempt, a historical moment that is a source of pride and pride for the people of the UAE and all Arab peoples .

The UAE’s consolidation of its success was not only limited to the arrival of the Hope Probe into the orbit of the Red Planet, but it also managed to take an advanced position in important global indicators in the past few days, ranking first in the Middle East and North Africa region and 21st globally on the “Productive Capacity Index”, The new indicator developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to monitor the performance of countries in achieving their national development goals and meeting the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations, as the index included a set of sub-criteria: energy, human capital, information and communication technology, and institutions , Natural capital, the private sector, structural change, and the transport standard.

As for the other advanced position of the UAE, it was ranked first in the region and third in the world on the “Agility” logistics index for emerging markets 2020, and it came in the list of the top 10 countries in all three sub-indices for the first time since the launch of the index. It has been achieved thanks to its economic policies based on the openness of the financial sector, the transparency of the organizational structure and frameworks to protect against corruption, its success in implementing the comprehensive national strategy for the development of small and medium enterprises, and its endeavors to diversify its economy, simplify its regulatory laws and develop its digital capabilities.

All these data, and many others, confirm that the UAE has continued to work to achieve its strategic goals in progress and development, despite the challenges that have swept the world since last year, as a result of the spread of the Corona pandemic, which changed the paths of several countries and made them intensify interest in the health care sector more to overcome the crisis. However, the UAE, in addition to its interest in dealing with the pandemic with careful and forward-looking health policies and plans, has also worked to approve benefits, incentives and legislation that bypasses the repercussions that the pandemic has cast on all sectors, the most important of which are economic, and to implement all its future ambitions, by not stopping plans and programs. Which it was working on before the “year of the pandemic”, most notably the completion of the work on launching the “Hope Probe” to discover Mars.

* From the newsletter «News of the Hour» issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.