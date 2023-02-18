For the eleventh day in a row, the United Arab Emirates continued to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey as part of (Operation Gallant Knight 2).

The number of aid planes operated to Syria reached (65) flights carrying relief materials weighing 2,207 tons, in addition to (41) planes to Turkey carrying 807 tons of aid, bringing the total number of flights so far to (106) flights carrying (3014). Tons of food, medical and shelter tents.

On the other hand, the Emirati search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to rescue those trapped under the rubble through qualitative devices and equipment in the field of search and rescue.